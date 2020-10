STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is accused of holding up two people outside an apartment complex.

26-year-old Johnathan Hagens is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a concealed weapon.

- Advertisement -

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to 21 Apartments on Saturday night about the alleged robbery.

Investigators say Hagens had a gun when he went up to two people at the complex.

No injuries were reported.

Hagens remains in jail.