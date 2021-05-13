Starkville man, Christopher Lick, arrested on federal fraud charges

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is indicted on federal fraud charges.

The FBI arrested Christopher Lick today and charged him with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief fraud.

The 45-year-old former owner of Grassroots Candles in Columbus is alleged to have overstated the number of employees and payroll expenses to receive the funds.

Rather than use the PPP funds for his businesses, Lick is alleged to have purchased a variety of luxury items for personal use, including a home valued at more than $1 million and a Tesla valued at nearly $100,000.

Lick also is alleged to have used the PPP funds to invest in the stock market.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison.