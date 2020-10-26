Starkville man dies in a head-on accident in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – An autopsy will be performed on a Starkville man that died in a Monroe County head-on accident.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 22-year-old Marqueze Deonte Lawston was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, just north of Aberdeen, on Highway 45.

The Toyota Camry that Lawston was in and a vehicle going southbound collided.

Gurley says there were other injuries in the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating but declined to release any details about the crash.

WCBI has also reached out to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook to ask whether a pursuit was in progress when the collision happened.