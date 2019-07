CITRONELLE, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama state troopers are investigating the death of a Starkville man, after a head-on collision.

Toby Menotti, 23, died in the Highway 45 crash, near Citronelle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said WCBI Menotti’s Ford Fusion and a log-truck hit head-on.

The log truck went up in flames.

CBS affiliate WKRG reported the driver of the big-rig, Gene Washington, also died in the accident.