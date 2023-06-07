Starkville man faces 20 years in prison for drug, money scheme offenses

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is facing two decades in prison for drug and money scheme offenses.

Terrence Chandler pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute a controlled substance and one count of money laundering.

Court records showed that Chandler was involved in a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting large quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine from Texas and distributing them to Mississippi and other places.

Chandler was indicted along with 14 other individuals.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

