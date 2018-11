STARKVILLE (WCBI) – A Starkville man is jailed on rape and pornography charges.

22-year-old Lane E. Clark, of Starkville, was arrested Thursday on one count of statutory rape one felony count of receiving child pornography, and 5 misdemeanor charges of dissemination of sexually oriented materials to persons under eighteen years of age.

The alleged crimes took place over a two month span from September to October.