Starkville man faces several felony charges in Oktibbeha Co.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man faces several charges after a police report was made about a vehicle.

26-year-old Davonte Ivy was charged with directing or causing a felony to be committed by a minor, intimidating a witness, and false reporting of a crime.

Starkville police said this is an ongoing investigation into a reported stolen vehicle.

The investigation into the incident started by on September 27.

Ivy remained in the Oktibbeha County jail.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers 1-800-730-7151, or use the P3 Tips app.

