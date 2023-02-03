Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021.

Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Davis was arrested in April of 2021 for shooting a man twice in the parking lot of a restaurant on Williams Road.

Davis is set to serve 30 consecutive years in jail.

He was found guilty earlier this week in the Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

