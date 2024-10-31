Starkville man found not guilty for embezzlement in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter has been found not guilty of embezzlement.

An Oktibbeha County jury reached the verdict on October 31.

Clarence Parks was arrested in May 2022, and indicted later that year.

The investigation started after internal and external complaints.

In the indictment, prosecutors alleged that he used a city-owned vehicle for personal purposes from March 2021 to April 2022.

It took jurors about two hours to reach the verdict.

