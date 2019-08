STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville man was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night.

Corporal Brandon Lovelady with Starkville Police Department said the incident happened on Hwy 12 near South Montgomery Street around 10:30 pm.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

No arrest has been made.

The issue is still under investigation.