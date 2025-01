Starkville man indicted for manslaughter in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.

An Oktibbeha County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Langston Spencer.

A deadly shooting happened on January 1, 2024, on Artesia Road.

Deputies were called early that morning and found 40-year-old Calvin Tate dead from a gunshot wound.

A trial date has not been set.

