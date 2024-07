Starkville man indicted on two child sex crime charges

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man was indicted on two child sex crime charges.

40-year-old Willie Legrone was charged with two counts of sexual battery.

An Oktibbeha County grand jury recently indicted him.

Prosecutors allege the incidents happened in May and October of 2021.

The reported victim was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged incident.

A trial date has not been set.

