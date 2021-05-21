Starkville man is accused of emailing child pornography video

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is accused of emailing a child pornography video.

39-year-old Bilal Abdul-Azeez is charged with two counts of child exploitation.

Starkville Municipal Court affidavits accuse Abdul-Azeez of sending a video of an underage female to two email addresses.

Redacted information did not allow us to see whether it was the same video or two separate videos.

Investigators believe the emails were sent in October 2016.

SPD says more charges are possible as the investigation continues.