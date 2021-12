Starkville man is facing child sex crime charges

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is facing child sex crime charges.

37-year-old Willie Legrone is charged with sexual battery and statutory rape.

Oktibbeha County investigators say he was arrested Wednesday after a week-long investigation.

No information about Legrone knowing the child or their relationship is being released at this time.

His bond is expected to be set today in Oktibbeha County Justice Court.