Starkville man leads officers on high-speed chase into Winston County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man may have driven it till the wheels fell off, but that’s about as far as he got.

What began as a report of a domestic-related incident this morning resulted in a multi-county high-speed chase, and one person in custody.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Starkville police were called to a domestic incident. When they got there, the armed suspect drove away, reportedly trying to evade officers.

Starkville police chased him as far as the Oktibbeha/Winston County line.

About an hour later, the suspect came back across the county line on Highway 25 with Louisville Police and Winston County deputies in pursuit.

The driver collided with an MHP trooper’s car at Highway 25 and Poorhouse Rd/Longview Rd.

The Jeep exited onto Highway 182, where the driver reportedly lost control, and was stopped by officers near the ramp.

The suspect was taken into custody and will be taken for a mental health evaluation.

