Starkville man pleads guilty to distribution of meth

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Starkville will spend seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.

33-year-old Lashadus Harris pled guilty in federal court to distribution of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 87 months in prison. After his release, he will be on probation for three years.

Harris was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals after his sentencing.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Starkville Police Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X