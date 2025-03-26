Starkville man receives 10 years for Felony firearm possession

gavel court trial

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for violation of federal firearms laws.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Antonio Johnson pled guilty in Federal Court in Greenville to possession of one or more firearms by a convicted felon and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

A U.S. District judge sentenced Johnson to 120 months (10 years) in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Johnson was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals following sentencing.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Starkville Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

