Starkville man receives 3 years for possession of a Glock switch

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man was sentenced to three years in prison for possession and transfer of a “Glock switch,” which is a device that converts a semi-automatic handgun to fully automatic.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Kylen Ingram, also known as “KTM Prime,” previously pled guilty in federal court in Oxford to possession and transfer of a “Glock switch”, which constitutes a machine gun under federal law.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Ingram to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Ingram was handed over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals following sentencing.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Starkville Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

