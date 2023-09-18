Starkville man receives 5 years for possessing firearm as convicted felon

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man received a five-year sentence for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Antonio Hill, the previously convicted felon, will also have a three-year term of supervised release following his sentence.

The FBI and the Starkville Police Department were involved in this investigation.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to partner with all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter