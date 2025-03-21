Starkville man sentenced to 5 years for illegally modified gun

STARKVILLE/OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man will spend the next 5 years in Federal prison for an illegally modified handgun.

According to court documents, Austin Hudson pled guilty to a Federal charge of possession and transfer of a “Glock switch”, a device that allows a semi-automatic handgun to convert to fully automatic.

Even though he is only 23, Hudson has at least a 4-year history of shooting arrests in Starkville and Oktibbeha County.

The “Glock switch” charge likely stems from an arrest for a shooting in May of 2023 that happened at the Sprint Mart at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

A pistol modified with such a switch was reportedly used in that crime.

It is not known how Hudson’s sentence will affect the scheduling for his trial on First Degree Murder charges in connection with the 2024 shooting death of Jequarious Spencer.

He is accused of committing that crime while out on bond for the 2023 shooting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.