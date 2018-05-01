Starkville man slammed with charges after high-speed chase

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man faces a batch of felony charges after a high speed chase in a questionably bought car.

LiJames Derez Halbert is accused buying a vehicle with counterfeit money, leading to the rest of his charges.

The 25-year-old was spotted later and led deputies on a chase Sunday.

Oktibbeha County deputies say Halbert ditched the car and was captured after a foot chase.

In total, Halbert faces 5 felony charges: Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Malivious Mischief, Uttering Forgery, False Pretense, and Felony Failure to Stop Motor Vehicle when Officer Signals.

No injuries were reported, and more arrests are possible.

Bond is set at just over $50,000.