Starkville man to spend nearly 4 years in federal prison for gun charge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man will spend nearly four years in federal prison on a gun charge.

38-year-old Lasang Kemp pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Kemp had two guns on him in March 2021 when he was arrested.

He was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

The FBI, Starkville police, and Oktibbeha County deputies investigated the crime.

Prosecutors say this case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which brings together law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime.

