Starkville man will spend more than 6 years in Federal prison

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man will spend the next 6 and a half years in Federal prison.

According to court documents, Michael Anthony Doss pled guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm in Northern District Federal Court in Oxford.

Today, a Federal District Court Judge sentenced him to 78 months in prison.

He will also have to serve 3 years of post-release supervision.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, along with the DEA and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

