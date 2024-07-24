Starkville man with lengthy record heads back to prison

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man with a long history of legal run-ins is headed back to prison again. This time he was sentenced in federal court.

Nicholas Monroe, see here at age 24, was sentenced to more than three years in prison following his conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Monroe, now 31, was arrested in downtown Starkville in September of 2022 after police responded to reports of someone firing a gun. He was a felon in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun.

Prior to that, Monroe was charged with an armed standoff with police in 2016 at his apartment near the Henderson Ward Steward Schools.

Monroe was also charged with car theft and stealing weapons five years before that.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Debra M. Brown sentenced Monroe to 41 months in prison for his illegal possession of that firearm.

The US Attorney’s office said this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

