Starkville may turn garbage collection over to private contractor

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Trash day in Starkville may be turned over to a private contractor.

The Board of Alderman agreed to ask for bids for waste pick-up in the city.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board voted for rfps. That stands for request for proposals.

State law requires cities to take bids from businesses before reaching a contractual agreement with one.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said turning garbage removal over to a licensed firm may be the way to go for the city.

“The commercial service for garbage, I think, is something the private sector can do equally as well if not better than we can so we are looking at that as an opportunity,” said Spruill.

The city had looked into entering into a contract with Waste Pro until last night’s meeting.