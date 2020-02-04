Starkville mayor a master in the social media game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill has embraced social media since day one.

She finds it a good way to keep in touch with her city’s residents, and a way to get new ideas out there.

- Advertisement -

To her, social media is a platform that allows her to address numerous people from the palm of her hand.

“You can help people in ways that you might not have been able to before because you have so many platforms to use,” she said.

And for the Mayor, social media is a two-way street. She not only takes the time to address all who reach out to her, but she also pitches ideas to the public.

Most recently, to former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott.

“When I touched base with Dak, I was thinking, Drew Brees has walk-ons,” she said. “So I thought that’ll be great l. Bring Dak back. You know with a name recognition he has. And that’s nationwide. But of course, we feel he’s ours. He’s a hometown boy. So that’s how I played with that.”

Spruill took the time to read all of the responses.

She also answered them.

Leaving many divided on the idea of a new sports bar in the city.

Audrey Jordan said for the younger crowd in Starkville, there’s not much entertainment available.

“There isn’t as much to do,” said Jordan. “It really would be great to have a local bowling alley again. Or maybe just some social groups that plan outings in and around Starkville.”

As for Audrey’s husband?

“If we had more bars,” said Will. “It should be geared towards more recreational bars. Maybe with ping-pong tables. Shuffleboard. That kind of thing. Also like a musical venue.”

Tyler Jones is on board.

“I don’t think there’s enough sports bar in Starkville. I think we can use one really big one. I mean you have this bar right here that just popped up in the recent years that everyone seems to go to. You got Hobie’s down there that only sells beer. I mean what what is that.”

Spruill said in order to bring any type of entertainment or business to the city of Starkville, it has to first make sense financially.