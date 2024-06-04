Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill seeks third term for mayor

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said there is work that has been left undone.

That’s why she’s seeking a third term.

The announcement came from Spruill on social media.

She is a two-term mayor who said there was no intention to run again.

However, the COVID pandemic stalled progress on several projects.

Spruill said the 182 BUILD grant, Main Street Redevelopment, and park improvements are projects she wants to see completed because of their possible transformative changes to the city.

