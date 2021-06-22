Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill vetoed scooter ban decision

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill taps the brakes on a scooter ban in the city.

At its June 15th meeting, the Starkville Board of Aldermen voted 4 to 3 to end the city’s lease with Bird Scooters, and to prohibit motorized scooters from city streets, bike lanes, sidewalks, and public places.

Aldermen mentioned safety issues and riders blocking sidewalks as their top concerns.

Today, Mayor Spruill vetoed that decision.

“It is of interest to me for us to offer alternative transportation methods for our community, and I think this one does that. In trying to be what I consider to be equitable in giving the company a chance to be a part of our community, that was the reason for my veto, and that is the reason I think they need a little bit longer to determine if they can function well in our community,” said Mayor Spruill.

Bird has agreed to block scooter availability on Highway 12 and the MSU campus.

Aldermen would need 5 votes to override the veto