Starkville Mayor urges caution going under S Washington St. bridge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The railroad overpass on South Washington Street in Starkville has been around since the early 1900’s.

But it still seems to come as a surprise to some drivers, especially those in high-profile vehicles.

The bridge’s clearance is only nine feet, and some commercial vehicles tend to be taller than that.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill has seen firsthand, what the bridge has done to drivers, or at least their vehicles.

“We got a number of vehicles like this U haul truck that came through recently that is a little over the nine-foot limit, the drivers seem to not pay attention to that, and they have come through and about twice a year, we get a U haul that will come through and the bridge wins every time,” said Spruill.

Kim Moreland is the owner of Starkville’s U Haul franchise; she said the end result can be expensive.

“Anytime there is damage, you’re looking at 10 to $20,000 in repairs depending on how bad. Replacing the box or if the frame is bent, not to mention the time of revenue not having it on the road, so it is costly for sure,” said Moreland.

Both Spruill and Moreland said they are seeing a pattern in the bridge incidents.

“Normally in the summer just because it’s so many rentals that go out,” said Moreland.

“It is kind of January, and I would say July and August too,” said Spruill.

Spruill has some advice for those who are driving large vehicles in Starkville, especially in the neighborhood of South Washington Street.

“My suggestion would be to pay attention to the street signs, and if you look like you cannot make it then stop, back, and choose another route,” said Spruill.

Spruill said there are other routes you can take so that your vehicle is not the next victim of the bridge.

