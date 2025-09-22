Starkville MCTC Director talks about goals in helping students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Helping students make the grade in the workplace is one of the goals of the Millsaps Career and Technology Center of the Starkville Oktibbeha County School District.

The center’s Director briefed some of the area’s business and community leaders about what the center has to offer.

April Dill talked about the changes from the days of what used to be Vo-Tech to the more career-focused academic skills and high-tech skills students are learning now.

Students can pick up industry certifications. They also learn skills to land the jobs, like how to write a resume and nail the interview.

And, a new program is allowing them to explore a career field to see if it’s a good fit.

“One of the hate things we have this year is a work-based learning program, which we kind of consider that a Year Three, so once they finish Year Two, they might decide to get some real-world experience in a real-world setting. So, a lot of industries and businesses in Starkville are hiring our students to continue on in that career interest, and some of our students decide that’s not what they want to do, and that’s okay. They’re not wasting their time in college pursuing something they really weren’t interested in,” said April.

The Career Technology Center also has about 25 students placed in paid internships, and others are mentoring younger students.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X