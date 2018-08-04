Starkville Military Families receive a thoughtful piece of art.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Local military families make a lot of sacrifices while their loved ones are deployed.

Not getting to see their family members every day can be hard.

One organization is hoping to bring support to these families through art.

Painting for Good Causes has been working with local military families to create paintings of their deployed loved ones.

The organization makes the paintings to show their support for everything they do for our country.

“The military families sacrifice so much, and there’s just really there’s just no amount of pay really that can replace what they do its time without their loved ones it’s risk and their defending freedom for all of us so we really feel like we can never do enough for them that’s why,” said Doyle Mills.

The families turn in a photo they would like turned into a painting and work with the artist to get it just right.

“We are just so thankful for painting for good causes they were so helpful and just so kind to work with, and they couldn’t get one of my children’s hair right, so they asked me for several pictures of hair color just so blessed and thankful'” said Lydia Edwards.

The paintings are created by volunteers from all over the country. There are 55 artists who helped lift up the families of those who serve.

“We are going through a tough season in life and just this glimmer of hope this pain he just brings so much joy to us I absolutely cannot wait to get home and put it on the wall so that everyone and hopefully bring them joy as well,” said Missy Bittle.

Melinda Bowman has multiple family members deployed. Her husband her sons and even her nephews are all overseas.

“There are people who will give up there time and their talent to show appreciation to the soldiers, not to me I’m in the painting is wonderful, and I appreciate it, but just the fact that somebody else appreciates what they do and the sacrifices they make and will give back. It just makes me speechless,” said Bowman.

Starkville isn’t the only stop for Doyle Mills. He has more paintings to deliver today and tomorrow.