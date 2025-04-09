Starkville named “Best Southern Small Town in 2025” by the US

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville, Mississippi, has been named the #1 Best Small Town in the South for 2025 by the USA, marking its second consecutive year in the top spot.

Known for its vibrant arts scene, rich history, and thriving food culture, the publication said Starkville is much more than just a college town.

It went on to say that with multiple historic districts, birdwatching opportunities, and the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, there’s something for everyone.

