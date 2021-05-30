Starkville Named NCAA Regional Host Site

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Postseason baseball returns to The Dude as the Mississippi State baseball program will host an NCAA Regional for the 15th time in program history, as the NCAA tabbed Dudy Noble Field one of 16 regional hosts for the 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship, the selection committee announced Sunday (May 31).

The four-team regional is set to begin Friday, June 4, with a pair of opening round games. Saturday (June 5) and Sunday (June 6) will also feature two games each, with an if-necessary game to be played on Monday, June 7.

All times will be decided following the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2, where participating teams, along with seeding, will be announced.

The 2021 NCAA Regional marks the 15th NCAA Regional hosted in Starkville and the second straight at the new Dudy Noble Field. In the 14 previous regionals hosted at MSU, eight of those have seen State advance, including three-straight. A sweep of the 2013 Regional was followed by a 2016 Starkville Regional win in four games. The Diamond Dawgs then swept through the 2019 Starkville Regional on its way to a return trip to Omaha.

Overall, Mississippi State owns a 42-18 all-time mark in NCAA Regional games played at home.

Tickets

Any available reserved tickets for the NCAA Starkville Regional will go on sale to Bulldog Club Members via www.hailstate.com/tickets and over the phone on Tuesday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. A limited number of Rooftop passes will be available to Bulldog Club Members as well.

Also, on sale at that time will be the standing room only and grass berm areas.

All-Session ticket booklet for reserved chairbacks are $120, with a limit of six (6) per account, while SRO/GA areas will be $60. All-Session Rooftop passes will be $150 and have a four (4) ticket limit.

Season Ticket holders who pre-ordered tickets for the NCAA Starkville Regional will be charged for their pre-order tickets on Monday May 31. Tickets will then be emailed out to those buyers Monday afternoon.

The MSU ticket office will be closed Monday, May 31st in observance of Memorial Day but will reopen at 8am on Tuesday, June 1. To purchase tickets or more information contact the ticket office at 1-888-GO-DAWGS.

Single-game tickets will be available starting Friday, June 4th. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to the first pitch of each game.

Mississippi State Students

Students must purchase tickets for all NCAA postseason events. Students may log into the student portal at www.hailstate.com/tickets to purchase all-session tournament booklets for $60. Students who wish to only purchase single game sessions, may do so beginning Friday, June 4 at the Dudy Noble Field box offices.

Parking Information

Baseball season ticket holders who have a season parking pass will use the same parking pass issued for the 2021 regular season. All Bulldog Club reserved baseball parking passes will be honored. No additional parking passes will be on sale as all remaining lots around Dudy Noble Field are free of charge.

Public parking is located at Zacharias Village off of Bailey Howell Drive, Bost Extension Center

off of Bost Drive and Barnes & Noble off of Barr Avenue.