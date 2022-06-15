Starkville Oktibbeha Co. School District’s summer meal program underway

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – School may be out, but in Starkville, the cafeteria is still open…sort of.

The Starkville Oktibbeha County School District’s summer meal program is going strong.

Kids up to 18 years old can stop by Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary every weekday for free breakfast and lunch.

The feeding program runs until June 30th but will take a break Monday the 20th for Juneteenth.

Healthy meals are good for the waistline and for families’ bottom lines.

“This program serves a wonderful purpose in offering meals for families. Not only are they balanced, having all 5 food groups, they can bridge budgeting gaps, especially with how grocery prices are these days. So, it can really make a beneficial impact on a family for the summer,” said Ginny Hill, Child Nutrition Director.

Breakfast runs from 7:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.