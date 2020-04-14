Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District ends GTECHS partnership

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Another area school district ended its run with the GTECHs program that’s partnered through East Mississippi Community College.

In Tuesday’s school board meeting the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District votes unanimously to end its current contract with the program.

On top of that, the board also voted to reject the new contract.

Superintendent Dr. Peasant expressed concerns to the board on the application process.

The superintendent said that students living in the school district who didn’t attend the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District were part of the program, meaning the district was paying for students who didn’t attend its schools.

Dr. Peasant also expressed that by not going forward with the GTECHS program, the district will save over $300,000 a year.