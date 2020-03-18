Starkville Oktibbeha School District delivers meals to area children

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – School may be out, but buses are still rolling in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District.

These buses aren’t carrying kids, though.

They’re loaded with lunch.

“There are children that, that’s the only time they get a chance to eat, is when they come to school. Those two meals, breakfast and lunch,” said Transportation Director Kelvin Gibson.

Volunteers are passing out food to anyone along the route between the ages of 0 and 18.

“Even the ones that are not even in school here. We know there are shortages starting in grocery stores and we want to make sure we’re doing our part to cover those bases,” said Gibson.

On their first day, the district gave out more than 1,100 meals.

“Most of the kids, when we pulled up, they were excited to see us. Some of them were a little bit confused. One little girl said, “are you coming to pick me up? I still have on my pajamas,” said Sudduth Elementary Principal Morgan Abraham.

When visiting students home, staff members have to be conscious of social distancing practices, but it’s not always easy.

“Each day when we’re at school we do hug our kids, and we do high five, and give them fist bumps. As we see them, and we haven’t seen them in a week and a half, we do want to hug them,” said Abraham.

“All of the practices that have been laid out, we’re making sure that we follow those procedures,” said Gibson.

Right now, plans for the remainder of the semester are uncertain.

One thing that is certain; however, the kids in Oktibbeha County will always have something to eat.

“As school officials and teachers, we love these kids and these are our passion and what we do, so it helps us to know as well that they are being fed when they are at home and they’re not at school with us,” said Abraham.

“As long as the need is there, we’re going to continue to fulfill the need for our community,” said Gibson.