Starkville paid parking on pause due to ordinance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The brakes have been put on paid parking in Starkville after an ordinance has been found.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says the city is suspending the enforcement of paid parking for a couple of weeks.

This gives city leaders time to host public meetings and then amend and clarify the overlooked ordinance.

That city rule states on and off-street parking shall be free.

Spruill also believes this time will allow the city to educate folks in town about the paid parking app.

The board of aldermen will take up the matter at its next meeting in May.