Starkville Parks and Recreation Department hiring in multiple positions

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Are you looking for a job that gets you into the great outdoors? Starkville may have just the thing.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is hiring full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees.

There are openings in groundskeeping, event planning, concessions, and the always popular lifeguard positions.

Applicants must be at least 17 years old.

With a busy Summer expected, parks managers are trying to build a solid team.

“I would say that it’s not a hard time keeping employees, more than we are just basically a new staff hiring a new staff, so we are really just trying to get our staff built up, so we can run our programs and get our parks clean for the community,” said Doug Heflin, Director of Operations.

Those interested in applying may visit this website: Job Listings – The Sports Facilities Companies Jobs (applicantpro.com)

Once at the site, filter the location to Starkville.