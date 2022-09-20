Starkville parks look forward to major financial upgrade

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of Starkville’s parks could be in for a multi-million dollar upgrade.

At tonight’s meeting, the Starkville Board of Aldermen is expected to take up a resolution that would authorize up to $15 million to go towards improvement projects at various city parks.

Improvements would allow for updates and expanded services, and city leaders hope they will encourage more people to take advantage of Starkville’s recreation offerings.

“We have been many, many years not doing something to update our parks, so we’re going to spend money, hopefully coming up, and it’s all coming from one percent, two percent money. But we are going to spend money and make our parks something we can be proud of, so all over town we are going to make those parks shine,” said Starkville mayor Lynn Spruill.

The improvement plan is being financed by the 1% and 2% food and beverage taxes.