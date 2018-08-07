Starkville Parks and Rec employees indicted in $20,000 payroll scheme

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville Parks and Recreation employee has been indicted in an alleged payroll scheme involving more than $20,000.

Schronda Eddins is now charged with Conspiracy to Defraud the State.

In the indictment, prosecutors say Eddins conspired with former director Herman Peters to get money based on false or fraudulent claims on the department’s payroll.

In all, five former employees were at the center of the investigation that reportedly ran from January 2015 through November 2017.

Eddins, Peters, along with Dianna Evans and Marion Watson have all been indicted in the investigation.