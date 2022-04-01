Starkville PD arrest three people in connection to armed robbery
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery arrest.
Jahri Doss and Dawson Beard are both charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Bond is $100,000 for both suspects.
The hold-up happened at a camper site off of Reed Road.
Kaya Rocha is charged with accessory after the fact and has a $10,000.
Investigators believe the suspects and victims know each other.
The victim was injured after being hit in the head.
The investigation continues.