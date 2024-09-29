Starkville PD asks for community’s help in locating burglary suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify a commercial burglary suspect.

This incident occurred at the Oktibbeha County Co-Op on 100 Pollard Road.

On September 19, the suspect stole a new 10-foot trailer and a Cub Cadet 54-inch Zero turn.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

