Starkville PD continues to receive citizen reports of scam calls

Starkville PD asks you never provide any personal information over the phone, to any organization, if you're unable to verify their legitimacy.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department says they are continuing to receive citizen reports of scam calls.

Callers typically identify themselves as law enforcement officials and threaten to arrest the victim if money is not sent.

The latest threats have been related to summons, subpoenas, and warrants with a choice to pay over the phone or turn themselves in to law enforcement.

While law enforcement or the courts may give someone a courtesy call about a warrant, you will never be asked to pay by phone or with a prepaid card.

Starkville PD asks you never provide any personal information over the phone, to any organization, if you’re unable to verify their legitimacy.

If in doubt, hang up the phone and contact the person they are claiming to be.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X