Starkville PD Gives A Lesson In Gun Safety

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The message was safety this morning as Starkville police department hosts it’s third annual Free Fire Arms Class.

Shots were fired Saturday morning but it was all in the name of safety.

- Advertisement -

“To provide correct information to the public on the laws related to fire arms the laws to caring fire arms and provide safety information on with recommendations on what to do to keep your weapon safe in the home keep your weapon safe in the vehicle and keep the weapons safe if you choose to carry it,”said Starkville Police Corporal Josh Wilson.

It was a free fire arms safety class, that was open to anyone 21 and older.

Participants got the chance to learn every area of responsibility of gun ownership.

“We went over the laws how it affects us if you don’t have a permit if you just have a basic permit if you have an enhanced carry permit where you can and can’t go and then we’re going to do some fire arms training,” said Participant Scott Burris.

Saturday’s safety instructor Corporal Josh Wilson has been with the Starkville police department since 2005.

He says he knows from experience that there’s so much more to gun safety than knowing how to operate a firearm.

“Keeping the weapon safe so that children don’t get access to the weapon keeping the weapon save so that it’s harder for criminals to steal the weapon or take the weapon from someone we just want to make sure that we’re doing everything in the community that we can to keep people safe,” said Wilson.

Scott Burris says he’s thankful to the Starkville police department that they are lending the community an opportunity to get valuable hands on training.

“Just make sure that we’re following the lock correctly we all want to be a law-abiding citizens and as far as the shooting class to make sure that we’re actually handling the fire arm properly and effectively use it if God for bid we ever had to,”said Burris.

For more information on how you can participate in the next class, keep an eye on the Starkville Police Department’s Facebook Page for updates.