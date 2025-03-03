Starkville PD make a grand larceny and commercial burglary arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday, March 1, the Starkville Police Department arrested and charged 25-year-old Chadquavin Rice, Jr. with grand larceny and commercial burglary.

A vehicle was stolen on Friday night from Barnes Crossing Auto Sales, and it was spotted in Columbus on Saturday morning.

Officers from the Columbus Police Department tried to stop the vehicle, and the driver then fled the scene.

Rice led multiple agencies on a pursuit into Monroe County before stopping.

Rice was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

The Starkville Police Department would like to thank the Columbus Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Amory Police Department, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in catching the suspect.

They also want to thank Amory officers who brought all of this to their attention.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.