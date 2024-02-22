Starkville PD makes armed robbery arrest after vape shop holdup

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an armed robbery arrest after a vape shop was held up.

26-year-old Joseph Whitfield was charged with armed robbery.

Police said the theft happened at Starkville Smoke and Vape, on Highway 12 at about 8:30 Wednesday night.

Whitfield was arrested about four hours later.

Investigators said area businesses provided information in the case.

Starkville police and Oktibbeha County deputies worked to make the arrest.

Whitfield remained in the Oktibbeha County jail.

