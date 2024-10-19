Starkville PD makes arrests in connection to recent auto burglaries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department made two arrests in connection with recent auto burglaries.

On Thursday, October 17, 25-year-old Lafredrick Yates of Crawford was arrested and charged with two counts of auto burglary.

19-year-old Lacedrick Rice of Starkville was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and possession of a stolen firearm.

The recovered firearm had been stolen in an unrelated auto burglary.

Rice remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Additional arrests and charges are expected.

Starkville PD says to remember to always lock your vehicle doors and secure valuables before going to bed each night.

So far in October, five firearms have been stolen in auto burglaries within the city limits of Starkville.

If you have any information, please contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

