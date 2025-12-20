Starkville PD provides gifts for children across the city

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department handed out gifts to children across the city as part of this year’s Angel Tree program.

Officers said the community stepped up in a major way, helping the department serve 184 children, nearly double last year’s number.

SPD leaders said every single child on the tree was adopted, with gifts coming from residents, businesses, and even officers themselves.

They say the event helps build trust, showing families a different side of the badge.

“I want the children to know that you are not for God. I see you. We all see you, and we are here to serve you. With all of this, with all the giving and how the community poured out today, the shows prove how strong we are. Well, we work together, there’s no better feeling, just be a part of this and be a part of this community,” said Kenya Bibbs from Starkville PD.

“That’s how these children. the, the police department coordinated this effort, but it’s the community that stepped up and made all this happen. If you have problems that are obvious, they become more,” said Starkville PD’s Sgt. Parker Madeen.

The department said it hopes to grow the program again next year, and thanked the community for making sure no child is forgotten this Christmas.

