Starkville PD search for stolen Chevrolet Silverado

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle was stolen from the Lowes parking lot in Starkville on Saturday, June 22, around 8 a.m.

It is a 2010 black Chevrolet Silverado.

The truck has tinted windows, a solid red stripe on the sides, black caps on the wheels, and a bear trapper sticker on the rear windshield.

Starkville PD is working to get more information from Lowe’s and will provide it when available.

Contact your local law enforcement or 911 if you come in contact with this vehicle.