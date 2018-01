STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Tuesday was National Law Enforcement Appreciate Day, but it’s not too late to say thank you to the men and women in blue.

Thursday morning in Starkville, officers there will host Coffee With A Cop.

They’ll be at the Chick-fil-A at 701 Highway 12 East from 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 Thursday morning.

Officers just want to give you the chance to stop by, enjoy your morning cup of joe and visit with your fellow officers.